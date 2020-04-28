Burnet mayor on KBEY call-in show

Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley will join KBEY’s Ed Chandler at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, on the 'Wake Up Show.' She’ll discuss the city of Burnet’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy photo

Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley will give an update on her city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, on the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune “Wake Up Show” with host Ed Chandler.

Listeners can call in with their questions for the mayor to 830-693-6110.

The two will discuss how Burnet has responded to the pandemic so far and how things will take shape after some businesses are allowed to reopen Friday.

Chandler regularly hosts guests to give COVID-19 updates on the “Wake Up Show.” Follow KBEY on Facebook and other social media as well as the website to keep up to date on guests and other programs.

