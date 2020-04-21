LCRA reopening handful of parks

The Lower Colorado River Authority is reopening some of its parks starting April 22 for day-use only and with certain restrictions.

The river authority owns and operates parks and recreation areas throughout the lower Colorado River basin, including several in the Highland Lakes.

On March 23, the LCRA closed all of its parks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The LCRA on Wednesday is reopening nine parks and recreation areas and one boat ramp.

Four are in the Highland Lakes:

Camp Creek Park, 1221 CR 343 in Marble Falls

Cedar Point Recreation Area, 5455 RR 3014 in Tow

Gloster Bend Recreation Area, 3533 Hollingsworth Road in Marble Falls

Narrows Recreation Area, 2550 CR 411 in Spicewood

The parks are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular fees apply.

The LCRA has safety restrictions in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

Visitors to its parks:

must wear face coverings

limit groups to five or fewer people

maintain social distancing from individuals not within their group

For a list of other LCRA parks reopening and more information, visit its Park Alerts webpage.

All other LCRA parks and recreation areas not listed on the webpage remain closed until further notice. Reservations at LCRA-managed parks through May 14 have been canceled. Contact the LCRA’s overnight and group reservations and customer service for refund information.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

