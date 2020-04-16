Concert performers are ‘vessel’ to support Highland Lakes businesses

Brandon Alan is one of five Highland Lakes musicians performing in the 2020 Community Concert Series from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 17, on the back deck of Hampton Inn on the Lake in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

With concerts and venues closed down during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, Highland Lakes musician and recording artist Brandon Alan needed another outlet for his music.

He found it on the back deck of Horseshoe Bay Resort, where, once a week, he plays to folks who pull up on Lake LBJ in their boats. Only he and his wife, Amber McHose, are on the deck to maintain social distancing protocols. He added a few other “back-deck” concerts in Horseshoe Bay and live streams them via his Facebook page.

The 2020 Community Concert Series is following that back-deck model in support of Highland Lakes businesses. A free concert is 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 17, on the back deck of Hampton Inn on the Lake in Marble Falls.

Alan is performing along with four other musicians: John Arthur Martinez, Pauline Reese, Greg Gurganus, and Jessa Myer.

“This isn’t a concert in the regular sense,” Alan told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune “Wake Up Show” host Ed Chandler. The Highland Lakes radio station and its parent company, Victory Media Marketing, are co-sponsors.

The theme of the concert is “Get Back to Work.” Along with giving residents a musical respite, its main purpose is helping local businesses.

While people can only enjoy the concert from boats on Lake Marble Falls, it will be aired live on KBEY and streamed live on the 2020 Community Concert Series Facebook page. Area businesses are encouraged to submit a short video to the Facebook page to talk about how COVID-19 is affecting them or what they’re doing during the outbreak. The videos will be played during the concert livestream and also can be viewed on the Facebook page.

“Send in your videos,” Alan said. “We want your stories.”

Each musician will perform a 30-minute set. In between, videos submitted by businesses will be featured.

“It’s not just about the musicians, it’s about the whole community,” Alan said. “The musicians are more of the vessel.”

The musicians, Hampton Inn on the Lake, and other organizers are donating their efforts to the project.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network, which provides assistance to residents in times of crisis, also has partnered with the Community Concert Series. You can donate to the organization through the concert series website. All proceeds will “directly support our neighbors who have lost their employment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” according to an HLCN statement.

The concert is sponsored by Hampton Inn on the Lake, Victory Media Marketing and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, Lake Shores Church, River City Grille, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, and the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce.

Check out the 2020 Community Concert Series website or Facebook page for more information.

daniel@thepicayune.com