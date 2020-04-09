Bertram issues boil water notice

The city of Bertram has issued a boil water notice Thursday, April 9, for businesses and residents on the north side of town beginning at the railroad tracks.

The boil water notice was triggered when lower water pressure and other complications were caused by a contractor making a new tie into the water line. Harmful bacteria and other microbes can enter the system due to a loss of water pressure.

Boil water notices typically last at least two days but could last longer if required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Public water system officials will notify the public when water is safe for drinking and other use.

To ensure that all harmful bacteria and other microbes are eliminated, water should be boiled vigorously for at least two minutes and then allowed to cool before consumption. Instead of boiling, residents may choose to purchase bottled water.

