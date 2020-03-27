Marble Falls ISD extends campus closures through April 13

The Marble Falls Independent School District is extending campus closures through at least Monday, April 13. The district had planned to reopen schools to students April 6. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Marble Falls school district students will be at home for a little longer.

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Chris Allen announced March 27 that the district is extending campus closures and a pause on school activities through at least April 13.

“In light of the ‘Stay in Place’ order issued by the Burnet County judge on Wednesday, March 25, and in an effort to cooperate with a regional strategy meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our area, I am extending the suspension of regular school operations through midnight Monday, April 13,” Allen stated on a district Facebook post.

The district had suspended classes through Friday, April 3, per Governor Greg Abbott’s order.

In an effort to help keep students on track, MFISD staff and faculty are creating plans for at-home, or remote, learning. Teachers began calling students personally and, since March 23, have contacted more than 3,200 of them. This gives teachers a chance to also gather information for each student and will help the district provide any needed services.

Along with issuing personal electronic devices to students, many of the staff and faculty have learned new ways to offer instruction through online services.

MFISD is also continuing to serve grab-and-go meals at a number of locations and has set up Wi-Fi access points across the district as well.

For more information on MFISD’s remote learning, check out the district website.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com