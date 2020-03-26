Granite Shoals closes City Hall, doing business by phone

The Granite Shoals City Hall is closed to the public following the “Stay in Place and Stay Safe” order issued March 25 by Burnet County Judge James Oakley.

The stay-at-home order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Its purpose is to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“City Hall doors will be closed,” Granite Shoals City Manager Jeff Looney said, “but we’ll be here to take calls.”

Residents may call City Hall at 830-598-2424.

City projects — such as construction on the multipurpose sports facility at Quarry Park, designs for the new water tower, and road work — will continue, Looney said. He added that, as of now, the projects are on schedule.

Looney noted that H.D. Irvin Steel Construction is continuing work on the structure that will house the multipurpose sports complex, and TRC Engineers Inc. is still developing designs for the city water tank and water infrastructure improvements.

“All of our other departments are open: streets, water, police department, fire department, and administration,” Looney said. “We’ll continue to work like we have been.”

He said city staff will not be making face-to-face appointments with residents. They are trying to answer questions and have conversations by phone.

“Folks can call in,” Looney said. “We’re serving people, we’ll help them out. We’re following Judge Oakley’s issue and cooperating with Burnet County.”

Visit the city of Granite Shoals website for more information.

