Schedule a Singing Valentine for your sweetie

Members of the Hill Country Blenders barbershop chorus made one woman's Valentine's Day special with a Singing Valentine. Courtesy photo

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, plan the perfect love song for your special someone.

But maybe you don’t have the voice to pull it off. That’s where the Hill Country Blenders, a barbershop chorus, comes in. The Blenders are again criss-crossing the Highland Lakes on Valentine’s Day, which is Friday, February 14, as they sing love songs for folks.

For a donation of as little as $40, the Blenders are offering Singing Valentines at locations of your choosing in the Highland Lakes. The quartet, dressed in true barbershop chorus attire, will stop by and sing your sweetheart two songs, present them with a silk rose, and take a photo as well.

“It doesn’t take long, but the surprise impact and the spirit of the moment leaves a lasting impression,” according to a Blenders media release.

But don’t wait until the last minute, or even the week of Valentine’s Day, to schedule one. The Blenders will be out and about singing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, so there are only a limited number of timeslots available.

Contact Jim McCutchan at 325-388-4446 or jbmccutchan@nctv.com to schedule a Singing Valentine.

The Hill Country Blenders sing in barbershop chorus style, which features four parts: tenor, lead, baritone, and bass. It all comes together in wonderful harmonies sung a cappella.

The Blenders are a nonprofit organization and donate proceeds from the Singing Valentines back to local charitable organizations.

