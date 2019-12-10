Faith Academy dropping from 3A to 2A in athletics

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team will be in a slightly changed district after the school drops from Class 3A to 2A for the 2020 season. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Faith Academy of Marble Falls is dropping from Class 3A to Class 2A for the 2020-21 school year in athletics after it came in just under the enrollment cutoff.

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced realignment for baseball, basketball, football, softball, and volleyball.

Faith turned in an enrollment number of 97 students for the high school, just within the Class 2A maximum of 98.

Faith athletics director Steve McCannon noted the drop in classifications doesn’t mean the competition will be any easier and that Faith will continue its coaching philosophy of building complete players — physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

“We’re going to develop (our student-athletes),” he said.

The only changes to the football team’s district schedule are the addition of Temple Holy Trinity and the loss of Austin Vanguard. The Flames still will face Veritas Academy of Austin, which won the district title in 2018 and 2019, Hill Country Christian School of Austin, Round Rock Christian Academy, and Concordia High School of Round Rock.

Director of basketball operations and boys head basketball coach Zakk Revelle believes his squad will be challenged in each district contest despite being on the higher end of enrollment.

“Everybody is going to be good,” he said. “Everybody is athletic.”

Faith’s basketball and volleyball teams will remain in the same District 4-2A, which includes Austin Waldorf School, Class 2A boys basketball defending state champion Allen Academy of Bryan, No. 2-ranked boys basketball team St. Joseph Catholic School of Bryan, and Summit Christian Academy of Cedar Park.

“Basketball didn’t get any easier,” Revelle said. “You could argue it got harder. Nothing got easier. They’re all hard games and hard to win.”

In baseball, Faith will compete in Division V District 3 against Allen Academy, St. Joseph Catholic School, Summit Christian Academy, and Hill Country Christian School of San Marcos. The softball team is in Division IV District 3 with Hill Country Christian School of Austin, San Juan Diego Catholic School of Austin, Concordia High School, Central Texas Christian School of Temple, Holy Trinity Catholic High School of Temple, Reicher Catholic High School of Waco, and Vanguard College Preparatory School of Waco.

