Burnet High School teacher in state VFW competition

Kat Carter, president of the Burnet VFW Post 6974 auxiliary (left) and Post Commander Reece Carter (center) present Burnet High School teacher Clint Mulhollan as not only the post’s high school teacher of the year, but as the Texas VFW District 14’s selection as well. Mulhollan will no head to the state level competition. Courtesy photo

Burnet High School social studies teacher Clint Mulhollan made the grade in the VFW’s local and district competitions and is headed to state.

Burnet VFW Post 6974 selected Mulhollan as its Teacher of the Year in the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award contest. The educator advanced to the Texas VFW District 14 level and was again chosen for the honor.

If he wins the state title, he will advance to the national level.

The VFW recognizes “exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students,” according to the organization’s website. Top teachers are chosen at the elementary, middle school, and high school levels.

Mulhollan has been a teacher for 15 years, the past 11 years at Burnet High School. He graduated from Burnet in 2000 and attended the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history.

Mulhollan is also the history/social studies department head at the high school.

Principal Casey Burkhart commended Mulhollan for a number of reasons, including how other staff members respect and look up to him.

“Mr. Mulhollan’s experience and expertise make him the perfect recipient for this prestigious award,” Burkhart added. “The idea of citizenship has been defined as ‘the capacity of individuals to defend their rights in front of the governmental authority.’ Mr. Mulhollan personifies this concept by making sure his students know and understand that they can make a difference by making sure their voices are heard and by standing up for what they believe in.”

Mulhollan is the second Burnet County teacher to advance to the state VFW competition. Marble Falls Middle School band director Rachel Faehnle is representing the community as the District 14 middle school nominee. She was first selected as Marble Falls VFW Post 10376’s Teacher of the Year.

