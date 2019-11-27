The Picayune Magazine-KBEY Toy Drive is December 4

The Picayune Magazine and KBEY staff will be on hand to accept new, unwrapped toys from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls, 2301 U.S. 281 North, and the Burnet Fire Department station, 2002 S. Water St. (U.S. 281). File photo

Help every kid in the Highland Lakes receive a toy this Christmas by participating in the annual The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive. All donations go to three area nonprofits that will distribute the toys to local children and teens during the holiday season.

The Picayune Magazine and KBEY staff will be on hand to accept new, unwrapped toys from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls, 2301 U.S. 281 North, and the Burnet Fire Department station, 2002 S. Water St. (U.S. 281).

If you can’t make the December 4 toy drive, feel free to drop off donations at The Picayune Magazine-KBEY office, 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Collected items will be given to Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

“We know that parents want to ensure their children have great holiday memories,” said KBEY morning show host Ed Chandler, who will be broadcasting the “Wake Up Show” from the Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls showroom throughout the day. “Part of that is having presents under the tree for them to open, and that can be challenging for some families. That’s why we have a toy drive each year to help these three great local organizations.”

Radio personality Ben Shields will be at the Burnet location in a friendly competition with Chandler for who can collect the most toys.

