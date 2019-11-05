Online voting is underway in the 2020 Locals Love Us

One of the most anticipated elections of the year is underway, and you can vote every day through November 29.

The 2020 Locals Love Us ballot is online. It’s an opportunity for The Picayune Magazine readers and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune listeners to recognize their favorite people, businesses, and organizations in the Highland lakes and give them a pat on the back.

Voting is online only this year, which is a change from previous balloting. The good thing about that is you can share the voting link with friends and family to encourage them to vote as well.

Businesses and organizations can drum up support by sharing the ballot site on their websites and social media outlets.

You can vote once a day through 11:59 p.m. November 29.

A list of winners will be published in The Picayune’s special Locals Love Us magazine in February.

You can check out previous winners on the Locals Love Us webpage.

So vote! No ID required; no lines.

