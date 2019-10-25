Marble Falls loses to Leander Glenn, 35-22

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls High School football team lost 35-22 to Leander Glenn on October 25.

The Mustangs drop to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in District 13-5A Division II play.

“(Glenn) is so talented,” Mustangs head coach Brian Herman said. “They have all the tools.”

After Glenn (5-3, 4-1) shanked the punt to begin the game, the Mustangs took over at the Grizzlies’ 45. The drive ended when senior running back Hayden Wells sprinted 17 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The Grizzlies responded immediately, capping an 11-play, 65-yard drive with senior running back Rondrick Stubblefield running 26 yards to paydirt for a 7-7 tie

After Marble Falls turned the ball over on downs, Glenn senior quarterback Drew McGuire found junior receiver Jaidyn Simpson on a 59-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 advantage with 7 minutes 52 seconds left in the first half.

On the Grizzlies’ next drive, McGuire found senior receiver Jarvis Henderson for a 22-yard touchdown to finish a six-play, 72-yard drive and add to the halftime lead, 21-7.

During the second quarter, the Mustangs had two turnovers on downs, a fumble, and an interception.

Herman noted the Grizzlies took advantage of the wind during the second quarter.

Marble Falls began the third quarter with a 16-play drive that covered 75 yards and ended when sophomore quarterback Jake Becker found junior running back Lance Long for the 25-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-8.

Glenn answered when senior running back Shamir Nichols ran 13 yards to paydirt for a 28-14 advantage.

The Grizzlies, after a Marble Falls punt, scored a 60-yard touchdown when McGuire found Henderson on the last play of the third quarter for a 35-14 lead. Glenn had the wind at its back during the third quarter.

Marble Falls junior Hayden Hoover gave his team a big spark when he ran 75 yards and was caught from behind before he could score. On the next play, Becker plunged in from one yard out. Hoover scored on a two-point run for the final points.

Marble Falls will play in its final home game of the season when Pflugerville Weiss visits Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive, at 7 p.m. Friday, November 1. You can listen to the contest on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com beginning at 6 p.m. with “Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup.”

