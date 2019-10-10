Marble Falls Mustangs on the road against 2-0 Brenham

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls High School football team embarks on its longest road trip of the season October 11 to face one of two undefeated teams in District 13-5A Division II.

The Mustangs take on Brenham (4-1, 2-0) on Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Cub Stadium, 1600 E. Tom Green St.

If you can’t make the trip, listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting at 6 p.m. with the “Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup.”

“We’re going to do a job and stay focused,” said Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman about the task ahead of them. “Brenham is the best team we’ve faced all year.”

The Cubs have size and speed in virtually every position, he added. Brenham runs a version of the spread offense led by senior quarterback Garrison Weiss, who has 45 of 79 completions for 764 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has 251 rushing yards and three scores on 39 carries.

Brenham senior running back Daylonn McCowan has 469 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 carries, and sophomore running back Javon Dixon has 291 yards and four scores on 37 carries.

Weiss’ top targets are senior receivers Yann Youssom, who has 236 yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions, Jackson Mueller with 220 yards and three touchdowns on seven catches, and Trayveon Britton with 201 yards and a score on 13 receptions.

“They move the ball around a lot,” Herman said. “They base out of the run game and are very effective in the passing game.”

Defensively, the Cubs have “size and athleticism,” the Mustangs head coach said.

Herman looks for his offensive line to continue building on some of the positives from last week’s 31-12 loss to Elgin.

“The offensive line took a big step forward,” he said, pointing out they are getting in the right position and using the proper slot-T blocking technique.

“We’re wanting to get underneath (the defensive player) and not stand up,” he said. “We want to keep our pads low and be aggressive.”

Marble Falls sophomore quarterback Jake Becker has 22 of 44 completions for 414 yards and a touchdown and 119 rushing yards and a score on 38 carries.

Senior fullback Gabriel Barker has 180 yards on 57 carries, and senior halfback Hayden Wells has 96 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Senior receiver Warren Cuplin has 192 yards and a score on seven catches.

Though the Mustangs (0-5, 0-2) are still searching for their first win of the season, Herman noted the other positives he saw during last week’s loss.

Marble Falls scored on drives of 12 and 16 plays where Herman mixed in the run and the pass that kept the defense guessing.

He said that one of his players told him an Elgin Wildcat asked that Mustang why Marble Falls “runs that silly offense? We can’t find the ball.”

“People don’t realize the complexity of this offense,” Herman said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com