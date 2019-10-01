Granite Shoals first responders and community come together for National Night Out

Sometimes, the only instances when residents interact with police and firefighters is during an emergency, which isn’t always a good time for the groups to get to know each other. On Tuesday, October 1, the community of Granite Shoals and their first responders can get to know each other in a more relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere.

The Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association, the Granite Shoals Police Department, Granite Shoals Volunteer Fire Department, and Granite Shoals Fire Auxiliary are hosting their National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

The event is a chance for the public to come out and meet the police, firefighters, and first responders, and vice versa. Plus, it’s a chance for residents to get to know each other as well.

The entire GSPD staff will be present and ready to answer questions, and just meet residents. The GSVFD will demonstrate how they get people out of severely damaged vehicles by cutting up a former destruction derby car.

If residents have questions about their pets in regard to city ordinances, GSPD Animal Control Officer Rey Salinas will be on hand to tackle those.

There will be a number of police and first responder vehicles at the event so people can get a look at them.

The police will have Identa-Kid registration, so parents can get recent photos of their children with pertinent information about them. It’s a good safety measure for families.

There will also be a bounce house, a bicycle giveaway (four of them), and a gift card raffle. The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center will be providing face painting and handing out educational materials.

Contact the Granite Shoals Police Department at 830-693-3611 with questions or for more information.

