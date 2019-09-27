Marble Falls opens district with 44-6 loss to East View

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Georgetown East View defeated the Marble Falls High School football team 44-6 to begin District 13-5A Division II play September 27 at Mustang Stadium.

“We dug ourselves in too big of a hole and gave away lots and lots of momentum early and never rallied to get it back,” Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman said. “It was missed opportunities and extra opportunities for them.”

The Mustangs (0-4 overall, 0-1 district) scored their touchdown in the third quarter when sophomore quarterback Jake Becker found senior receiver Warren Cuplin on a 41-yard pass.

Herman said Cuplin was awarded the team’s work boot award after the loss to Geronimo Navarro on September 13, which usually goes to a lineman because of the receiver’s willingness to block and “doing all the unselfish things.”

“Warren is a great kid,” the coach said. “He gives us another … weapon. He’s reliable, he’s at every practice, he takes every rep.”

The Patriots (4-0, 1-0) special teams seized control of the contest in the first quarter.

Junior punt returner Isaiah Quinton-Jackson ran 71 yards to paydirt for a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes 46 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Then, on the ensuing kickoff, East View recovered the ball that stayed on the field of play and went more than 10 yards.

Five plays later, senior quarterback Jackson Coulson scored on an 8-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead to end the first quarter.

After the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs when their run on a fake punt was two yards short, East View needed six plays to reach the end zone. Quinton-Jackson scored from two yards out for a 21-0 lead with 5 minutes 35 seconds left in the half.

Quinton-Jackson scored his third touchdown on a 35-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive of the second half for a 28-0 lead.

The Mustangs responded on the ensuing drive thanks to Becker’s pass to Cuplin for the 41-yard score on fourth and 6. The extra point was blocked, so the Mustangs trailed 28-6 with 3:35 left in the third stanza.

“It was kind of gutsy,” Herman said with a smile. “It worked for us.”

East View junior running back Emarion Brooks answered with an 11-yard touchdown after he was responsible for 42 yards of the 67-yard drive. The extra point was missed, but the Patriots led 34-6 late in the third quarter.

East View added to its lead when sophomore receiver Michael Sedwick caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Coulson for a 41-6 lead with 9:28 remaining in the contest.

Patriot senior kicker Jose Rodriguez added a 23-yard field goal for a 44-6 advantage with 2:48 left in the game.

Quinton-Jackson finished the contest with 10 rushes for 90 yards and two touchdowns and a 71-yard punt return for a score. Coulson completed 10 of 17 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown and had an 8-yard touchdown. Brooks had 22 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. Sedwick caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots had 304 yards of total offense.

The Mustangs offense went to its hurry-up scheme, and Herman thought the players did well in its execution.

Poling finished the game with three carries for 28 yards. Becker completed 5 of 11 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, and Cuplin caught three passes for 40 yards and a score.

Herman said the challenge for the Mustangs is to improve on the basics — blocking and tackling — and that happens best when players commit themselves to being their best.

“I’ve been saying that since I got here,” he said.

He noted that having athletes at practices where they get their repetitions and show coaches they’re committed to improvement is the best way to earn minutes in games.

“It’s about getting the right kids on the field,” Herman said.

The Mustangs travel to face Elgin at 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Wildcat Stadium, 14000 County Line Road.

