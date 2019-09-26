Marble Falls opens district against undefeated East View

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

A new season is upon the Marble Falls High School football team, and head coach Brian Herman views it as an opportunity.

The Mustangs (0-3) can start District 13-5A Division II play with a victory at home and show a better understanding of the offensive and defensive schemes installed by the first-year coach.

But they have to do it against Georgetown East View, which comes into the September 27 game with a 3-0 record.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. You can listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with the “Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup” at 6 p.m.

Patriots head coach Jerod Fikac, also is in his first year at a new school, is running his version of the spread, which has led to wins against Round Rock Westwood (42-35), New Braunfels Canyon (41-35), and Austin Reagan (61-7).

East View senior quarterback Jackson Coulson has completed 53 of 80 passes for 837 yards, 13 touchdowns, and no interceptions this season. His top targets are junior Charles Ross, who has 18 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns, and sophomore Michael Sedwick with 233 yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions.

The Patriots’ top rushers are junior Emarion Brooks, who has 203 yards and four touchdowns on 47 carries, and junior Isaiah Quinton-Jackson with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Ross leads the team in all-purpose yards with 346.

Herman compared Coulson to Burnet junior quarterback Matthew Tippie in that he knows the scheme, understands down and distance, and positions his unit for success.

“Their quarterback is very efficient,” Herman said about Coulson. “They do a good job of getting the ball out quickly.”

Defensively, East View is led by sophomore linebacker Thomas Thornburg with 24 tackles and six quarterback hurries, senior linebacker Eric Milliet with 21 tackles, four quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery, and Quinton-Jackson at defensive back with 20 tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hurries.

Herman said the Patriots have speed and athleticism in every position.

Marble Falls will counter with the slot-T offense featuring sophomore quarterback Jake Becker and senior fullback Gabriel Barker.

Becker has 66 yards on 19 carries; Barker has 141 yards on 42 carries.

During a district-wide bye last week, the Mustangs worked on fundamentals.

“We want to improve our weaknesses and polish things that need to be polished,” Herman said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com