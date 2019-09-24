PEC director resigns following conflict of interest probe

Seven days after the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors began looking into conflict of interest disclosures for District 4 Director Jim Powers, he turned in his resignation.

“The PEC Board of Directors addressed conflict of interest certifications and disclosures with Mr. Powers at its regular meeting on September 13. Mr. Powers submitted his resignation on September 20, with an effective date of October 1,” according to a statement by PEC spokesman Mike Viesca.

Officials did not elaborate to what the conflict of interest certificate and disclosures referred.

Powers represents a swath of northwest Hays and southwest Travis counties.

Powers stated in his resignation that after a “very contentious campaign that was difficult for myself, my family, and my business, I find myself evaluating where I need to be spending my time and energy.”

He continued that, with his business expanding, he needed to give it more attention. Powers, the former Hays County judge, is the CEO and president of J.L. Powers & Associates, a Dripping Springs-based firm founded in 2007. The firm provides business consulting services, strategic planning, government procedure advice, and marketing support.

In June, PEC District 4 members re-elected Powers for another three-year term over challengers Kathi Thomas and Joe Pool. Powers was first elected in 2016.

The PEC board will meet in the near future to determine the next steps to filling the seat in accordance with the co-op’s bylaws.

editor@thepicayune.com