Marble Falls Police Department holding town hall meeting

The Marble Falls Police Department is in the process of drafting its five-year strategic plan and looking for the public’s assistance.

The department is holding a town hall meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at the public safety facility, 606 Avenue N in Marble Falls.

Department officials will discuss the strategic plan and gather residents’ input. The plan will cover equipment, technology, resources, staffing, and programs.

Each police command staff member will give a presentation during the meeting.

Call 830-693-3611 for more information.

