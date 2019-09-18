Marble Falls Police Department holding town hall meeting

The Marble Falls Police Department is in the process of drafting its five-year strategic plan and looking for the public’s assistance.
The department is holding a town hall meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at the public safety facility, 606 Avenue N in Marble Falls.
Department officials will discuss the strategic plan and gather residents’ input. The plan will cover equipment, technology, resources, staffing, and programs.
Each police command staff member will give a presentation during the meeting.
Call 830-693-3611 for more information.