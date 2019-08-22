PEC employees collect school supplies for local campuses

Pedernales Electric Cooperative employees stopped by Colt Elementary School on August 19 to drop off school supplies they had collected.

Across the PEC service area, cooperative employees donated more than 6,000 items to area school districts. The materials collected at the PEC office in Marble Falls went to Marble Falls Independent School District campuses.

Supplies collected at other PEC offices were distributed to nearby campuses and districts.

“It’s a busy time for our members and families, and school supply costs add up quickly,” said Caroline Tinsley Porter, PEC’s community relations coordinator. “We understand the importance of giving back at this time, and we’re happy to band together to help our local districts any way we can.”

According to the National Retail Federation, the average household with children in elementary school through high school will spend more than $690 on back-to-school items. This year was the first PEC employee-wide school supplies drive, and, thanks to its success, the co-op plans to continue the tradition next year.

“We are always impressed by the generosity of our employees, and we’re proud to serve our membership in more ways than one,” Porter added. “We strive to be the heart of our communities — invested in future generations, including our youngest members.”

