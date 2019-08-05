Texas back-to-school sales-tax holiday is this weekend

Back-to-school shopping is usually a highlight when getting ready for the first day of class — until parents look at the receipts and add up the costs.

Then, it adds to the stress.

However, the state of Texas offers a little relief with its annual sales tax holiday, also known as Tax-Free Weekend, which is Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11. During the weekend, you can purchase most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks without sales tax added on.

One caveat is that each item must have a price tag of less than $100.

The sales tax-free event applies to brick-and-mortar stores in Texas as well as online or catalog retailers that do business in the state.

Not everything is exempt during the three days. The Texas Comptroller’s Office has a list of sales tax-exempt and non-exempt items on its website along with other information.

The sales-tax exemption only applies to those items purchased during the three-day weekend, not before or after.

