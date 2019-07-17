Marble Falls job fair August 9; employers should register now

With the state and national unemployment rates each hovering below 4 percent, employers are competing to find people to fill positions. Considering the Central Texas unemployment rate was below 3 percent for May, it can be even more challenging for Highland Lakes employers.

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, the city of Marble Falls, and the Marble Falls Public Library are hosting the Marble Falls Library Career and Job Fair from 3-5PM on Friday, August 9, at the library to connect employers with prospective employees. Businesses can register for the fair by contacting Craig Henry at Workforce Solutions at craig.henry@ruralcapital.net.

All booth space is free. The library is located at 101 Main St.

Employers can put a face on their company and visit with jobseekers one on one to find the right candidate. And jobseekers can peruse a variety of prospective employers and learn more about a position than they would from a want ad.

There is no fee to attend the job fair, but jobseekers should bring copies of their resumes, dress professionally, come early, “and be prepared to sell your top-notch skills to your next employer.”

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area offers services for employers and jobseekers alike. Learn more at its website; the Burnet job center, 1001 W. Buchanan Drive, Suite 1, in Burnet; or the Llano job center, 100 Legend Hills Blvd. in Llano.

editor@thepicayune.com