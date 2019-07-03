Kingsland Community Park boat ramp open for holiday weekend

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

As they examined the effects of the October 2018 flood on Kingsland Community Park, Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce leaders set a goal of having it open for the Fourth of July holiday.

In short, they have.

“It is open,” said chamber president Susan Patten. “There is construction work going on. We’re urging people to be cautious. The boat ramp is open.”

A $10 launch fee to use the ramp, which helps pay for the park’s maintenance, can be placed in the payment box. Since the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce is the designated trustee of the park, tax dollars aren’t collected to take care of the park, Patten added.

“It’s important for people to know the park isn’t supported by tax dollars,” she said. “It’s totally supported by donations and user fees.”

There are cameras at the park monitoring the ramp and fee box.

Construction crews are removing equipment and barriers to allow people to enjoy the park as they celebrate America’s birthday.

After the holiday, construction crews will return to reseed the grass, replace the docks, and add the sidewalk by the water, she said.

The bulkhead retaining wall is complete, Patten added, which was the first task of the project.

Part of the reason why construction crews needed more time at the park was because it served as one of the hosts for heavy equipment used to clean debris in the lake the last several months.

“We’re very pleased people will be able to be there and watch fireworks and launch boats as long as they are behaving safely,” Patten said.

To ensure the park remains open and is enjoyed by residents and visitors, the chamber launched Friends of the Kingsland Community Park.

A business or individual can become a Friend by donating $100. The donor receives six boat launches per year and will be recognized on the chamber website.

A Patron of the Park, which is a $750 donation, receives an access pass for unlimited boat launches and their name on the chamber web site.

A third option – Partner of the Park, is a minimum $1,000 donation. The donation can be a substantial and ongoing in-kind gift such as:

• printing and signage;

• tracking of Friends, Patrons, and Partners;

• maintaining the boat dock, ramp, or grounds;

• pressure washing concrete areas and cleaning the park building’s tables and chairs;

• providing trash service;

• capital improvements to the grounds and park building;

• and providing internet service to the grounds and park building.

Partners will be named on the park signage and included in an advertisement in the chamber’s Kingsland Magazine. Boat launch passes and rental privileges for the park building will be based on contribution

Contact the chamber at kingslandchamber@gmail.com or (325) 388-6211 or go to kingslandchamber.org for more information. The park is located at 710 Williams Street in Kingsland.

jfierro@thepicayune.com