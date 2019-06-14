Marble Falls moves from Stage 2 water restrictions to Stage 1

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Marble Falls Stage 2 water-use restrictions have been canceled as of June 14. The city announced it is also implementing Stage 1 voluntary restrictions.

As the city’s water plant has recovered from the October flood, water use restrictions have decreased steadily this fall. The city lowered water-use restrictions in April and May.

Designated water-use days under Stage 1 are assigned by street addresses. Customers with even-numbered addresses may water on even-numbered days of the month, and customers with odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered days of the month.

The city requests water customers to voluntarily limit their irrigation of landscaped areas to between the hours of midnight and 10 AM and 7 PM and midnight on designated outdoor water-use days.

Visit the city’s Drought Contingency Plan for more information.

