Icy situation in truck rollover on RR 1431, but no injuries

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

No one was injured in a truck rollover Friday morning on Ranch Road 1431 near the intersection of County Road 342C. The driver and passenger of the double-axle box truck climbed out of the vehicle after it came to rest on the driver’s side. They were soon back to work unloading their cold cargo: nearly 10,000 pounds of bagged ice.

The truck’s driver and passenger with the help of Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department responders and wrecking service crews unloaded the ice, which had to be removed before the truck could be turned over and towed away by a wrecker.

The call came into dispatch at 8:14 AM. Law enforcement on scene from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office closed one lane of traffic for more than an hour.

The truck was traveling east and crashed after veering to the right side of the road to avoid a vehicle in the opposite lane that had crossed the double yellow line. The truck’s passenger-side wheels went off the road, causing it to turn over on its side.

