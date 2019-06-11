Burnet airport display planes get a lift with fresh coat of paint

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

With a few days of sunshine and a bit of luck last week, two static display airplanes at Burnet Municipal Airport got a facelift.

All four aircraft on display have now had old paint and rust removed. On June 6-8, the F-100 and the T-38 were repainted to look similar to when they were originally in service. The artwork for each aircraft was approved by the US Air Force. The painting was done by Lake Area Sign Company of Sulphur, Louisiana.

Work was also done on the other two aircraft: a primer coat for the T-37 and rust removal for the A-7.

The project includes coating the four aircraft with a special paint designed for water towers, durable enough to last for decades. These are the first display aircraft to use such paint, according to Burnet city officials.

“It’s manageable for future generations,” airport manager Leslie Baugh said. “All it needs is a power wash and top coat, and you can go another thirty years.”

The project is funded by donations large and small. Anyone wishing to donate may contact Burnet City Hall by phone or in person. Call (512) 756-6093 or visit 1001 Buchanan Drive, Suite 4.

Find more information about the Airport Static Display Restoration Project on the city’s Facebook events page.

jared@thepicayune.com