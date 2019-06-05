LCRA moving water downstream from full Lake Buchanan

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Lower Colorado River Authority began moving water downstream from a very full Lake Buchanan early June 5.

Inflows from storm runoff in northern counties that drain into the Colorado River have increased, so the LCRA began moving water after 9AM that day from Buchanan Dam through hydroelectric generation. Floodgate operations are not expected at Lake Buchanan, or any other of the Highland Lakes, at this time.

The release of water from Lake Buchanan will cause the level of Inks Lake to rise 1-2 feet above the spillway through the morning of Monday, June 10. Inks Dam has no floodgates, and hydroelectric generation facilities at Inks Dam are in a temporary planned outage.

The LCRA’s Flood Operations Report has full details of lake levels and operations on the Highland Lakes.

