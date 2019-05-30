JM Huber stocks Helping Center shelves, issues challenge

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Sam Pearce of The Helping Center of Marble Falls Area didn’t know what to think when J.M. Huber Corporation employees called to find out when he’d be at the facility.

Soon after they arrived May 28, the food pantry’s executive director understood. Four employees drove up in two trucks loaded with boxes of donated food.

The company held a food drive challenge among its various departments. Employees donated about 2,000 pounds of food — 1,527 items — to The Helping Center.

Now, Huber is challenging other Marble Falls-area businesses to beat its donation.

“If they beat our records, we’ll come help them unload,” said Huber employee Robben Thompson.

J.M. Huber collected a variety of food but especially kid-friendly snacks — granola bars, cereal, and the like — since school has ended.

Staff also unloaded canned vegetables, beans, tomato sauce, tomato paste, and spaghetti sauce.

Pearce said the donation means The Helping Center shelves will be stocked for the start of summer vacation.

“I won’t need to order again for two weeks,” he said.

The Helping Center is located at 1315 Broadway in Marble Falls and open 10 AM-noon and 1:30-3:30 PM Mondays through Thursdays, 5:30-7 PM Tuesdays, and 10 AM-noon Fridays.

jfierro@thepicayune.com