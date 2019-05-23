Kingsland-based Lambda Nu chapter picks up state honors

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Kingsland-based Lambda Nu chapter earned several state honors, including a spot on the state council, during the Epsilon Sigma Alpha state convention May 16-19 in Addison.

Lambda Nu member Marsha Killam was installed as the state council treasurer. Member Karen Luckenbach was honored as the Most Outstanding ESA’er Runner-Up for 2019-20.

The Kingsland chapter was recognized with first place for the Rush Program; second place for Outstanding Chapter with 10 or more members; second place in Photo Scrapbook; and honorable mention in Chapter History.

The chapter was also honored for the Top Ten Educational Programs, Top Ten Texas Love Fund Contributors, the Gold Link Ward, and Atta Girl Award.

Member Jessamyn Putnam ended her year as the Most Outstanding ESA’er for 2018-19.

Lambda Nu is nonprofit service organization that supports St. Jude’s and local charities and scholarships. The Kingsland chapter recently awarded two $2,000 scholarships to Llano High School students. Contact chapter vice president Charlene Cummings at (512) 755-1609 or on the chapter’s Facebook page for more information about the group.

