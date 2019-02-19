Faith Academy basketball teams knocked out of playoffs

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls boys and girls basketball teams’ seasons ended over the weekend with losses in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs.

The Flames (13-17 overall, 5-3 District 3-3A) lost 46-39 to The Christian School at Castle Hills on Feb. 15, while the Lady Flames (20-6, 9-1) lost 54-42 to Tomball Rosehill Christian on Feb. 16.

Lady Flames head coach Larry Berkman commended Rosehill for hitting shots in key moments, especially when it looked like his team was about to make a run.

“They’re a good team, and they played well,” Berkman said of Rosehill. “We had a bad second quarter. They made a couple of shots, and we missed some shots. If we would have made them, it would have changed the game.”

The Lady Flames led 6-2 and 8-4 in the first quarter for their biggest leads of the contest. Rosehill (23-10) went on a 9-0 run for a 13-8 advantage with two minutes 25 second remaining in the opening period. Faith responded with a 6-2 run to trail 15-14 after one complete quarter.

The two teams exchanged buckets during the second period with Rosehill leading 26-21 at the half.

The Lady Flames kept fighting back during the third quarter after being down by as many as 11 points, but they could only cut the deficity to 38-33 with 3:07 left in the period. Rosehill went on a 7-0 run in the final 74 seconds to ensure the victory.

Rosehill began the final period in a stall offense and only took layups if they were available.

Berkman said he hopes his players remember the life lessons from the season such as adjusting to a new coach and a new style, learning a different playbook, and stepping up in ways some hadn’t had to in the past.

“I want them to remember it’s not all about basketball,” he said. “They’re going to have to do some things that they’re supposed to do. I want them to learn it’s a stage of growing up. Don’t ever grow weary of doing things right.”

Boys head coach Zakk Revelle credited the Castle Hills Eagles for defending what the Flames do best: tiring out defenses by working the ball inside for the best shots.

Faith only trailed by three at the half after coming back from being down 20-9.

“It was back and forth after we went into a little slump,” Revelle said. “They were ready for a couple of our sets, some of our normal stuff. Their coaches did a good job of getting them prepared.”

Revelle said he called for the new plays the Flames worked on specifically for this contest and was pleased to see the players convert to climb back into the contest.

Late in the game, the Eagles took a five-point lead, and Faith was forced to foul. The Flames fouled an Eagle who had missed five free throws in a row, but when that player needed to make the two foul shots, he did.

“He’s a senior, and he had his senior moment,” Revelle said.

Faith got the ball back with 30 seconds left, and the coach’s plan called for a quick shot to knock it to a one-possession contest. Once the Flames took the shot, Revelle planned to take a timeout. Instead of making the shot, referees called Faith for charging.

On the ensuing possession, Castle Hills scored, which sewed up the win for them.

Revelle commended his team for its effort, especially during the playoffs.

“I couldn’t be more happy with the way we played,” Revelle said. “We could’ve shut it down, but we didn’t. It shows the strides the guys made. They kept fighting. You can’t coach effort. They gave great effort every single game, and they loved each other.”

