It’s a playoff weekend for both Faith basketball squads

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls boys and girls basketball teams will start their journey to the Class 3A state tournament of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools this weekend.

The Lady Flames (20-5, 9-1) host Tomball Rosehill Christian (22-10, second in District 6) with tipoff at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Marble Falls academy, 3151 RR 1431 East.

The boys (13-16 overall, 5-3 in District 3-3A) are on the road Friday, Feb. 15, against The Christian School at Castle Hills, 2216 Northwest Military Highway in San Antonio. Tipoff is 7:15 p.m. Castle Hills (6-7) is the second-place team out of District 4-3A.

“(Castle Hills is) athletic; they push the ball well,” said Faith boys head coach Zakk Revelle. “Hopefully, we can win the battle. Both teams have the potential to blow out the other. It should be a good game.”

The Flames are a guard-oriented team featuring several underclassmen, led by sophomores Tyler Kwan, Grayson Poage, Gunner Blair, and Gus Henry. Senior Aaron Marks is the other starter.

Revelle said Henry, a 6-foot 3-inch post averaging almost 11 rebounds a contest, is a big part of the Flames’ game.

“Gus has been a major part of our offense and defense,” the coach said. “We have great guard play and a little bit of an advantage on the inside.”

Junior Colby Offutt is the sixth man, the first reserve to check into the game. Revelle applauded Offutt for putting the needs of the team ahead of his personal goals. One was to give up his starting spot so he can examine and study how the game is being called. This gives him an edge when he does check into the game because he’s able to more quickly adjust to an opponent’s play.

The winner of the boys game will travel to the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas to play Mission Faith Christian Academy, the District 5-3A champion, on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

The Lady Flames are facing a Rosehill team led by senior point guard Evan Thomas, that squad’s all-around player.

“They very much like to run up and down the floor,” said Faith girls head coach Larry Berkman. “(Thomas) does it all for them. She’s kind of a LeBron James. She goes to the hoop, shoots the three, leads the fast break. She’s a pretty good closer.”

The Lady Flames look to control the clock by managing the pace of the contest, though Berkman said they’ll push the tempo if they have the opportunity.

Faith hasn’t played at home in the past few days, which might explain recent shooting woes, the coach said.

“We haven’t really shot the ball very well, but we’ll keep working it until we get a good shot,” he said. “Our inside game has really helped us. We’ve done alright in pressure games.”

He noted practices have been productive, and the players’ attitudes and mindsets are where he wants them to be.

jfierro@thepicayune.com