Local representatives to speak at Llano County GOP dinner

State Rep. Andrew Murr of District 53 and state Rep. Terry Wilson of District 20. Courtesy photos

Two local state representatives are speaking Dec. 4 about issues in Burnet and Llano counties to be covered in the Texas Legislature’s upcoming 86th session.

The Llano County Republican Club’s quarterly meeting and dinner features Rep. Andrew Murr, District 53, and Rep. Terry Wilson, District 20. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay.

Marr and Wilson will speak on issues and proposed bills important to Llano and Burnet counties that will arise during the session. The status of the Speaker of the Texas House race also will be a topic of discussion.

Marr has authored seven bills in advance of the session’s opening Jan. 8. Murr’s district covers 12 counties, including Llano County.

Wilson currently has not authored a bill. His district covers three counties: Burnet, Williamson, and Milam.

Dinner is $15 per person. The Riley Mountain Band will perform. Reservations may be made by calling club treasurer Lou Moyer at (325) 248-5032 or emailing club secretary Sharon Maki at sharon_maki@hotmail.com.

