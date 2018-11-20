Fire damages Marble Falls duplex unit, displaces residents

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Two people are without a home after a fire broke out Nov. 19 in a duplex in the 1600 block of Northwood Drive in Marble Falls.

Marble Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire at approximately 8:35 a.m. that day. The fire started in the living room of one of the units, Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sander said.

Nobody was in the unit at the time of the fire, but the resident of an adjacent unit was home asleep when the blaze started. Firefighters were able to wake them up and get them to safety.

The fire damaged the interior of the duplex to the point the residents in both units are displaced, the chief added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

