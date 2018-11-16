Bertram council votes to extend police chief’s suspension, negotiate separation agreement

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Bertram City Council agreed to extend the unpaid suspension of the town’s beleaguered police chief through Dec. 27 and authorized staff to negotiate a separation agreement with him.

The council voted on those decisions regarding Chief James Jay “J.J.” Wilson during its Nov. 13 meeting.

The move comes on the heels of Wilson’s arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Oct. 24 near Marble Falls and being indicted in October on several felony charges, including official oppression and aggravated perjury.

Wilson joined the Bertram Police Department in July 2015 as its chief. He previously served 25 years with the Houston Police Department. He had retired from the Houston department but came out of retirement to head the Bertram department.

