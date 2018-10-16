FLOOD NEWS: Highland Lakes shelters for people and pets

SHELTERS OPEN TO PEOPLE EVACUATING

First Baptist Church, 505 S. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Meadowlakes City Hall, 177 Broadmoor in Meadowlakes, (830) 693-2951.

Cottonwood Shores Civic Center at 4111 Cottonwood Drive

The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge, (830) 598-8390

First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, 901 La Ventana Drive

Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet, (512) 756-6093

First Baptist Church of Llano, 107 W. Luce St., (325) 247-4803

Inman’s Kitchen in Llano, 809 W. Young St., (325) 247-5257

Llano High School, 2509 Texas 16

FOR PET OWNERS

Two Marble Falls businesses are offering help to animal owners who are evacuating:

— VitalPet – Hope Animal Clinic

“For all of our neighbors that are evacuating due to the flooding, we are offering 50% off all boarding for your pets. We can accept dogs, cats, and a limited number of horses and large animals. Please call for availability – 830-693-3039 * food must be provided for horses and large animals.

To clarify, our Marble Falls location – VitalPet – Hope Animal Clinic is offering 50% off all boarding for those that are evacuating due to the flooding. We can accept dogs, cats, and a limited number of horses and large animals. Please call for availability – 830-693-3039 * food must be provided for horses and large animals”

— Unleashed

“ATTENTION!!! Mandatory evacuations taking place in and around marble falls, please DO NOT leave your pets at home!! We are setting up areas here at Unleashed for all pets affected by the evacuations at NO CHARGE!”

— Cowboy Church, 8355 RR 1869 in Liberty Hill

Go to the DailyTrib.com Facebook page for up-to-date-information.