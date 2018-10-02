Marble Falls homecoming parade route, bonfire site change

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Marble Falls High School homecoming parade and bonfire are on the move.

For the past several years, the homecoming parade staged near Marble Falls Middle School before making its way to the Central Administration building. The bonfire was set up on a vacant piece of land nearby.

This year, due to the construction of the new Marble Falls Independent School District transportation building, the parade will start at Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, and travel south on Manzano Mile before turning into the Mustang Stadium visitors parking lot.

The bonfire will take place northeast of the parking lot after the parade.

Spectators can park along Manzano Mile or in the high school’s main parking lot, 2101 Mustang Drive. A limited number of parking spaces are available in the stadium’s visitors lot.

The majority of the visitors lot is reserved for those participating in the parade.

Go to marblefallsisd.org for more information.

