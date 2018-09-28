Mustangs lose district opener to Georgetown East View, 38-14

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls High School football team lost to East View 38-14 in the District 13-5A Division II opener for both teams Sept. 28 in Georgetown.

“We weren’t able to consistently execute our offensive and defensive schemes,” Mustangs head coach Mike Birdwell said. “When we needed a big play, when we needed a big stop, we couldn’t get it. I thought our kids battled really hard.”

The Mustangs’ scores came from a pair of seniors in the fourth quarter.

The first was an 8-yard run by running back Cooper Wilson after he caught a 22-yard pass from senior quarterback Andrew Stripling on fourth-and-10.

Stripling ran 14 yards to the end zone for the other touchdown.

The Mustangs (2-2 overall, 0-1 district) began the contest on fire, marching 71 yards to reach the Patriots’ 4-yard line. But the drive stalled after seven minutes, and the 25-yard field goal attempt was no good.

That would be the Mustangs’ best drive of the half as they earned 17 yards on their second drive, 18 on their third, 3 on the next series and minus-2 on their final drive of the half.

“You have to put points on the board,” Birdwell said of the first drive.

Meanwhile, after 2 straight three-and-outs, East View (2-2, 1-0) scored on back-to-back drives of 48 yards and 57 yards.

Junior quarterback Jackson Coulson found senior receiver Devhaun Little for a 23-yard touchdown. Then, senior running back Zion Hester scored on an 8-yard scamper.

A high snap on a Patriot 29-yard field goal attempt kept the score 14-0 at intermission.

Marble Falls forced East View to punt to begin the second half, but the Patriots scored on their next possession when Coulson found Little on a 1-yard pass for a 21-0 lead.

After a Mustangs punt, Hester scampered 35 yards to the end zone for a 28-0 lead in the third quarter.

After Wilson’s touchdown for the Mustangs, Little answered with a 75-yard run to paydirt to take a 35-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Stripling answered with his score on the next drive.

East View added a 28-yard field goal with a second left in the contest for the 38-14 win.

Birdwell said the Patriots’ defensive speed, especially their ability to quickly recover to knock balls away and chase down ball carriers, was a factor in the outcome.

He noted some of his players were able to get open, but East View closed at the last second to turn a would-be explosive play into an incompletion.

“In our two wins, we were able to execute on third and fourth downs,” he said.

Marble Falls hosts Elgin in its homecoming contest Friday, Oct. 5, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Catch the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with the Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup at 6:30 p.m.

