In week of distractions, Burnet and Sonora focus on game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

An activity-filled Homecoming Week in Burnet culminates with the game between the Bulldogs and the Sonora Broncos.

Burnet (1-3) of District 14-4A Division I hosts Sonora (2-2) of District 13-3A Division I on Friday, Sept. 28. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field, 1400 Bulldog Stadium Drive.

“We’ve been pretty good with that tradition,” said Burnet head coach Kurt Jones about the players’ focus during homecoming. “It’s an exciting and fun week. It’s great for school spirit and the community. What we talk about to our team is the one thing we have to especially be focused on is what we can control, which is the game. Everyone wants a victory Friday, and our kids understand that.”

The Broncos players and coaches are facing an even bigger distraction. They arrive in Burnet in the aftermath of devastating flooding in their community.

More than 8 inches of rain fell on Sonora on Sept. 21, causing severe damage across the city. To assist with flood relief efforts, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is accepting donations of money as well as cleaning and toiletries at any of its campuses. The donations will be given to Sonora school officials at the game.

Those wanting to give money may also go online at burnetcisd.net. Click on “Sonora Flood Relief Donations” in the middle of the homepage. Donations will be accepted until 9 a.m. Friday.

Even with the flooding, Jones said there’s no reason to believe the Broncos won’t be ready to play.

“Sonora always has a good team and always plays solid football,” he said.

Sonora, which runs a spread offense, is led by senior quarterback Brian Van Winkle, who has completed 51 of 105 passes for 701 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Junior splitback Wilson Johnson has 28 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and junior running back J.R. Velasquez has 26 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Senior receiver Wesley Dutton has 14 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns and 19 carries for 119 yards and a score.

“They want to establish a good running game,” Jones said. “They’re not as big upfront, but they’ll get after you.”

He said the Broncos defense is “rock solid.” It’s led by junior middle linebacker Brock Aschenbeck, who has 41 tackles and two sacks, and junior outside linebacker Sykes Blayze.

“They’re very good athletes and physical,” Jones said. “They’re very good in the secondary as well. They do a great job of not letting people get long yards.”

The Bulldogs will counter with sophomore quarterback Jaxon Denton, who has completed 33 of 78 passes for 533 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions; sophomore running back Marcus Escamilla, who has 40 carries for 124 yards and one score; and junior receiver Blaine Burkhalter, who has 16 catches for 354 yards and six touchdowns.

Burnet got a 46-0 win over Manor New Tech on Sept. 21 in a contest that ended after three quarters because of lightning in the area.

“Our kids played with a lot of energy,” Jones said. “We were happy to come away with our first win of the year.”

Jones noted that two of Burnet’s four losses — Wimberley and Lockhart — were by a touchdown or less.

“Two games came down to the wire,” he said. “If a few plays swing in our favor, we could easily be sitting here with a different record.”

