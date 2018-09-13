Burnet Bulldogs seeking first win as they take on Lockhart

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Burnet High School head football coach Kurt Jones summed up the mindset of his team as the Bulldogs prepare for Lockhart.

“We’re hungry to get that first win of the season,” he said. “The only way we know how to go about it is to go back to work.”

Burnet (0-2) travels to Lockhart (1-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 14, at Lions Stadium, located on Lion Country Drive.

Burnet lost its opener against Wimberley, 31-25, and last week’s Burnet County matchup against Marble Falls, 34-14.

Last week, the Lions took a 29-10 lead into the fourth quarter against Taylor but were outscored 20-0 in the final 12 minutes in a 30-29 loss. Lockhart began the season with a 54-7 win against Austin Travis.

The Lions’ offense is the Slot-T, a running scheme that’s about misdirection in the hopes of confusing opponents and controlling the clock.

It’s the first time this season the Bulldogs will defend this offense, one that Jones said requires a disciplined defense because of how effective the Lions have executed it.

Lockhart senior fullback Daequan Ellison has 46 carries for 369 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Senior running back Jesus Aldana has 23 carries for 251 yards and a score. Quarterback Jayden Garza has completed 6 of 12 passes for 107 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

“They want to run the ball and be physical upfront and, every now and then, sneak some receptions,” Jones said about the Lions. “They’re athletic, and they have some good size and good athletes.”

Defensively, the Lions are led by linebacker Aldana and defensive back Garza.

“They’ll bring some pressure,” Jones said. “We’re going to have to run the ball right at them.”

The Bulldogs have had some success throwing the football, but the coach wants to see each part of the offense work in harmony.

“Execution for each position group,” he said. “Tell each man they have a job to do every down. All of our offense should all fit together.”

