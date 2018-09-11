It was Llano’s game from first offensive play; Yellow Jackets beat Luling 36-12

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LULING — The Llano High School football team set the tone against Luling with the first offensive play of the game Sept. 7.

Sophomore Case Kuykendall took the ball 65 yards for the Yellow Jackets’ first touchdown in a 36-12 victory.

Llano head coach Matt Green said his team, which is 1-1 with the win, played well overall but especially on that first play.

“What was beautiful was our wide receivers and offensive linemen set it up,” he said. “We were perfect in our blocks. Anytime you get off to a strong start is a big positive.”

Luling (0-2) scored a touchdown but had the extra point blocked, making it 7-6. The Eagles wouldn’t get any closer.

“I thought it was a big play because it killed any momentum for Luling,” Green said of the blocked kick.

Meanwhile, Llano kept its intensity. Quarterback Cade Fly was able to move the ball with his scrambling. He finished the contest with eight carries for 60 yards and three touchdowns and completed 12 of 39 passes for 139 yards.

“I told Cade I hoped (Luling would) cover the receivers because it’ll force you to run,” Green said. “So if teams want to cover our receivers, that’s fine. He had explosive runs and picked up first downs.”

The coach also credited another important part of the offense for team’s success.

“The offensive line established the run game,” Green said. “We mixed in the pass and the run. Cade’s rushing touchdowns were a spark in all areas of the game.”

Kuykendall finished the game 79 yards rushing.

Llano travels to Brady on Friday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, 1000 Wall St.

