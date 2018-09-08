Mistakes plague both teams, but Summit Christian capitalizes in 54-6 win over Faith Flames

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

LEANDER — Even though the storm clouds stayed to the south and northwest, the Faith Academy Flames couldn’t avoid the storm on the field at the hands of the Summit Christian Academy Eagles.

The Eagles (2-0) beat the Flames (1-1) 54-6 on Sept. 7.

Turnovers caused both teams headaches, though the Eagles did a better job of taking advantage of them.

On the opening drive of the game, Summit’s Christian Fischer intercepted a Faith pass, and, two plays later, the Eagles cashed in thanks to a Robert Hoenig touchdown pass to Colin Murphy. Summit kicked the extra points (in six-man football, the point after kick is worth two points) and went up 8-0.

Faith was forced to punt on its next possession, but three plays into Summit’s efforts, the Flames’ Maison Thornley grabbed an interception.

The Flames couldn’t convert any points from the turnover and, four plays later, gave the ball back to the Summit offense.

The Faith defense again came up big, this time with Case Coleman grabbing an interception. This set the Flames up with a first down on their 20-yard line.

But the Eagles defense took Colby Offutt down for a 12-yard loss. Then, two plays later, Summit‘s defense came up with a safety.

The Eagles continued to roll, going up 32-0 about midway through the second quarter.

Faith’s touchdown came when its defense forced a fumble deep in Summit territory. In the scramble for the loose ball, Faith’s Josh Bowles came up with it in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Flames couldn’t convert the extra points, but they were on the board.

On the Eagles’ ensuing drive, the Faith defense held strong and forced the ball over on downs. This gave Faith a first down on the Summit 34-yard-line.

But turnovers again stung the Flames as Summit’s Collin Murphy grabbed an interception and returned it to the Faith 23-yard line.

Two plays later, Summit scored and took a 40-6 lead.

Faith got good field position on the kickoff and, with 3:03 left in the half, began driving. A pass from Travis Hughes to Colman moved the chains and built up some confidence. Another first down moved the chains again, and Faith was first and goal on the Eagles 4-yard line.

A fumble, however, crushed the drive, and the Eagles headed into the half with a 40-6 lead.

The Eagles didn’t lose a step during the half, coming out and scoring on a 42-yard pass play for a 48-6 lead. Then, Summit ended the game in the third quarter (six-man uses a 45-point rule) when Nick Hoenig intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown and the 54-6 win.

Faith returns home Friday, Sept. 14, when they host the Austin Royals with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

daniel@thepicayune.com