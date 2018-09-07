Marble Falls ceremony remembers 9/11 and lives lost while honoring first responders

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — It has been 17 years since terrorists flew two passenger-filled commercial airline jets into the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon, while a third crashed in a Pennsylvania field.

More than 6,200 days have passed since Sept. 11, 2001, which makes for a lot of time to forget. That’s something the Marble Falls Rotary Club doesn’t want to happen and a reason for its annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony.

The ceremony, which commemorates 9/11 and the fallen, takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive.

“Each year, the Marble Falls Rotary Club, with support of the mayor and City Council of Marble Falls, Texas, holds a ceremony on September 11 for personal reflection, prayer, and thought in remembrance of the victims’ families and rescue workers involved in the 9/11 tragedies, and to honor, remember, and reunited with our area first responders,” the club said in a media release. “The Rotary Club of Marble Falls is honored each year to sponsor the 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony to remind everyone that the great strength of America is found in the hearts and souls of its citizens, and that despite the senseless loss of innocent lives and the horror witnessed by people around the world, we can look back at September 11, 2001, and see something more than pain — we can see strength, heroism, and unity, as demonstrated each and every day by our first responders who we honor each year on September 11.”

The public is invited to attend the ceremony. If you can’t, the Rotary club ask that you take a moment of silence on 9/11 to remember those who lost their lives.

