Faith Academy Flames face pass-heavy Summit Christian

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team will rekindle some familiar rivalries after returning to six-man football this year, starting with Cedar Park’s Summit Christian Academy.

The Flames (1-0) are on the road against the Eagles (1-0) on Friday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Leander Rouse High School, 1222 Raider Way in Leander.

Faith defeated San Antonio’s The Christian School of Castle Hills (0-1) 51-33 to begin the season Aug. 31, while Summit beat Temple Holy Trinity Catholic 71-26.

The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Robert Hoenig, who completed 23 of 40 passes for 383 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception last season, and sophomore receiver Blake Conover, who caught 10 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Faith head football coach Jeremy Wentrcek said Summit’s offense is comparable to what 11-man spread teams like to run thanks to its new coach, Chris Chacon.

Hoenig, who will roll out and has a strong enough arm and confidence to get the ball to his targets, hit six different receivers during the Eagles’ season opener.

“He likes to try to get the ball to his receivers,” Wentrcek said. “They’re not much on running. They’ll throw 90 percent of the time and get the ball into receivers’ hands. It’s about speed and quickness and being able to make things happen in open spaces.”

Wentrcek said some 11-man enthusiasts might laugh at this, but he believes that if Faith can hold an opponent to no more than five touchdowns in a contest, the Flames will prevail.

By the same token, the Flames want to score at least 50 points a contest. The coach believes if they can score at least that many points, they have a chance to win.

“Our goal is to hit that 50 mark each week,” Wentrcek said. “If we can hit 50, we feel pretty good about that.”

In the win against Castle Hills, Faith’s junior quarterback Travis Hughes completed 13 of 14 passes for 113 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore running back Maison Thornley had eight carries for 94 yards, and freshman receiver Justin Mottle caught one pass for 69 yards that went for a touchdown. Junior fullback Colby Offutt had five carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 61 yards and five touchdowns.

