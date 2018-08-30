Sen. Ted Cruz stops for barbecue and campaigning in Llano

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

LLANO — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will make a campaign stop in Llano early Aug. 31 for politics and barbecue.

Cruz, the Republican incumbent running for senator in the November general election, will be at Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Llano from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday.

Cruz has a busy day planned. After Llano, he will travel to Blanco, where he’ll stop at Old 300 BBQ in Blanco from noon-1:30 p.m. He’ll continue south for an event from 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dienger Trading Co. in Boerne.

Though Cooper’s usually doesn’t open for business that early, the pits will be open for Cruz’s event for people who want to purchase food while there.

The campaign is asking those who plan to attend to register in order to know how many people to anticipate. Cruz is expected to speak and take questions during his time in Llano.

“It’s significant to Llano County because I think that the senator realizes that every person that believes in a conservative viewpoint has a voice and needs to be heard,” said Doug Sanders, Llano County Republican County chairman.

The Llano County Republican Party is anticipating a large group for the Llano event as they’re inviting people from neighboring counties of Burnet, Mason, Lampasas, and San Saba.

Sanders also said the campaign stop is important to the Llano County Republican Party as he hopes to get it more recognized in the area.

“My goal is that I really want to get us more recognized and more prominent, politically, in the state,” he said. “I think this speaks well to have Cruz make the stop he’s doing.”

The Texas general election is Nov. 6. Cruz’s opponent is Democrat nominee Beto O’Rourke of El Paso.

