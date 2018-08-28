Burnet County receives workplace safety award; commissioners vote to approve EMS contract

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

BURNET — Burnet County commissioners accepted an award, kept the burn ban in place, and approved contracts during their regular meeting Aug. 28.

Larry Boccaccio with the Texas Association of Counties presented the county with a 2017 Gold Star Safety Award for its “record of excellence in involvement and commitment to safety in the workplace” as well as for controlling workers’ compensation claims.

Burnet County was one of only nine counties — 254 total — in the state to earn the award, putting the county in the top 3.5 percent.

Herb Darling, director of Burnet County Development Services, spoke briefly to commend Commissioner Joe Don Dockery for his role in helping address worker safety issues within the county. Darling said the initiatives taken have led to a decrease in worker claims even as the number of employees grew.

In other business, Darling also spoke during an item regarding the county’s burn ban.

“My recommendation to the court, as of today, is to stay where we’re at,” Darling said.

The commissioners took no action, leaving the burn ban intact.

The commissioners also voted to approve a contract with Marble Falls Area EMS to begin Oct. 1 and continue for five years, expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

The contract is for $390,789 this upcoming fiscal year, 2018-19. It increases to $410,328.45 in Year 2; $430,844.87 in Year 3; $452,387.11 in Year 4; and $475,006.47 in Year 5.

