Marble Falls school board’s special meeting over facilities planning recommendations

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 13, to discuss the facilities planning committee’s recommendations.

The board will not take any action on the matter, though, in an upcoming regular board meeting, the trustees could vote on calling a bond election in November.

In April, MFISD formed a facilities planning committee to look at the current district facilities and future needs. The committee met regularly to go over the district facilities.

During the July 16 regular board meeting, the facilities planning committee’s update and recommendations were presented to the trustees. Following that meeting, the district conducted an online survey to get further feedback from residents living within the district on the committee’s recommendations as well as new suggestions and ideas.

The special Aug. 13 meeting is a workshop to allow district officials and the trustees to continue the discussion.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the MFISD Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle. It is open to the public.

Go to marblefallsisd.org for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com