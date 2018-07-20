Excessive heat warning extended; triple digits continue for at least another week

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — With temperatures expected to reach as high as 107 degrees on some afternoons in the Highland Lakes, National Weather Service officials have issued a multi-day excessive heart warning.

The warning begins at 1 p.m. Friday, July 20, and continues until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

Officials advise people to take care when outside during the day, particularly in the afternoon, the hottest part of the day. The Highland Lakes can expect high temperatures to range from 104 degrees to possibly 110. The highest readings are expected in the Llano area.

The NWS predicts a high of 110 degrees Monday, July 23.

Lows at night will drop to the mid- to upper 70s. One concern officials have for residents, especially those who don’t have air conditioning, is that, when they are subjected to such extreme heat, they don’t fully recuperate during the night when temperatures are still fairly warm.

While previous forecasts anticipated a possible reprieve of upper 90s on Tuesday, the revised forecast still has the Highland Lakes peaking in the lower triple digits through late next week.

Officials urge residents to take precautions by limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon, drinking plenty of water, taking regular and frequent breaks, preferably in air conditioning, and dressing in loose, light-fitting clothing. Also, check on friends, neighbors, and family members who might be more susceptible to the heat due to age, health issues, or lack of air conditioning.

