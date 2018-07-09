UPDATE: Llano enacts Stage 3 water restrictions July 10

UPDATE: As of July 10, the city of Llano has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions, triggering a series of requirements for residents as detailed in the municipality’s updated Drought Contingency Plan.

LLANO — From limits on duration of landscape irrigation to prohibition of “non-essential” water usage, Llano residents could face mandatory restrictions as soon as July 10 as in-flows to the Llano River fall to critical levels.

Concerns include lack of rain and a meager flow rate over Town Lake Dam on the Llano River.

As a result, officials called a Llano City Council special meeting for 5:30 p.m. July 9 to consider amending the municipality’s Drought Contingency Plan.

Currently, the city is under Stage 2 restrictions, which require alternating watering days among certain households. Stage 2 is considered a “moderate water shortage.”

Should the council take action on the plan, clearing the way for the community into Stage 3, residents will face stricter mandatory-use restrictions such as two-day-per-week watering at limited times. Stage 3 is considered a “severe water shortage.”

Stage 3 would prohibit the use of ornamental fountains unless to sustain aquatic life and washing personal cars, boats, or other vehicles unless for public health or safety reasons. The use of public car washes would only be allowed on designated days and during limited hours.

The city would also limit the watering of golf courses and their landscaping to treated effluent.

The Llano River relies on rain runoff in areas including Junction and Mason to replenish its inflows.

