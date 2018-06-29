Marble Falls, several counties implement burn bans

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — As the summer dry spell and heat stretches out over the past days and coming ones, several area counties and municipalities have installed burn bans.

The city of Marble Falls is under a burn ban as of June 28.

Marble Falls Fire Marshal Thomas Crane issued the ban which will stay in effect “until we receive significant rainfall.”

Across the Highland Lakes, several counties have placed burn bans in effect, including Llano, Blanco, Lampasas, Williamson, and Travis.

Several Highland Lakes cities followed suit with their county bans, or require a burn permit to do any outdoor burning. The Horseshoe Bay Fire Department, for instance, requires residents get a burn permit through the department before they can do any outdoor burning. However, whenever either Llano or Burnet counties imposes a burn ban, the Horseshoe Bay Fire Department will not issue burn permits.

Violating a burn ban can lead to a citation and, possibly, a fine. Before doing any outdoor burning it’s always a good idea to check with the city within which you live, or the sheriff’s office of the county you live within.

While fireworks are permitted in un-incorporated areas of the counties, cities often ban them. Check with individual cities for fireworks information.

The city office numbers are:

• Bertram – (512) 355-2197

• Blanco – (830) 833-4525

• Burnet – (512) 756-6093

• Cottonwood Shores – (830) 693-3830

• Granite Shoals – (830) 598-2424

• Highland Haven – (830) 265-4366

• Horseshoe Bay – (830) 598-8471

• Johnson City – (830) 868-7111

• Lampasas – (512) 556-6831

• Llano – (325) 247-4158

• Marble Falls – (830) 693-3615

• Meadowlakes – (830) 693-6840

• Sunrise Beach Village – (325) 388-6438

