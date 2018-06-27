College athletes leading Marble Falls elite softball camp

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School softball elite camp will have two new curves to this year’s event.

First, the camp will be taught by members of the St. Edward’s University, Midwestern State University, Lamar College, Texas State University and University of Texas softball programs.

Second, it will end with four showcase games played in front of 10 college scouts.

MSU catcher and former Marble Falls Lady Mustang Amanda Thomas is among the athletes leading the camp, which is for players entering the eighth-12th grades.

It is 6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, June 27-29, with the showcase at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at Scearce Softball Field, 2101 Mustang Drive on the high school campus. Cost is $75 per player and includes a camp T-shirt. Walk-ups can sign up at 5:30 p.m. June 27. All campers should bring their own equipment.

Representatives from Texas Lutheran University, Schreiner University, Spoon River College, Texas A&M International, Coastal Bend College, Paris Junior College, and Temple Junior College are among those attending the June 30 showcase. The NCAA’s open period for softball is through the end of July, which means college staffers can talk to high school players.

Those working the camp will host a question-and-answer session for the players on Friday. The session will give them a glimpse of playing at the next level; what they need to be concentrating on academically; the importance of having many options to play; and other inside information that only college programs know, said MFHS softball coach Tim Richter.

In addition, members of Corespeed Gym in Round Rock, which helps players improve their speed and cardio, will perform some physical testing on each camper that measures their vertical jump, speed, change of direction, and other skills.

The elite camp was the idea of Jason Jewett, father of former Lady Mustang Jordyn Jewett, who helped spread the word to the greater Austin area. The camp is drawing players from Leander, Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Burnet, Hutto, Thrall, and Marble Falls.

“Hopefully we can get them in front of these (college staffers),” Richter said.

Adults working the camp will sit down Friday and divide the players onto four teams for the showcase, Richter said. The score won’t matter, he added, since college representatives simply want to observe the players in action.

“We want to showcase the talents for all the coaches, for all of them to be successful,” Richter said.

Contact Richter at trichter@mfisd.txed.net or at (830) 305-7700 for more information.

