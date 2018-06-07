PEC’s Marble Falls district office opens June 7 with more features

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Pedernales Electric Cooperative members will have plenty of reasons to celebrate the new Marble Falls district office, including more drive-through payment lines and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Officials opened the office, 4302 U.S. 281, to its member-customers June 7, unveiling several new features.

“This facility is a modern architecture and design,” PEC District 5 Director James Oakley said. “It is designed with growth in mind, designed to facilitate PEC’s needs for 40 years.”

Known as the Marble Falls Northwest Operations Center, the facility has 27,000 square feet of office space; meeting and training room space in the main building; and an 18,000-square-foot warehouse built on the 10-acre site.

To earn certified status as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) facility, the office includes three drive-through lanes, a 24/7 self-service payment kiosk, and public electric vehicle charging stations.

Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Years of accommodation limitations and structure challenges prompted the decision to eventually shutter the old office at 3105 U.S. 281.

“The former office was 27 years old. As with any older building, we faced several challenges,” PEC Regional Operations Director Nathan Burns said in a statement. “The condition of the office had declined, and there wasn’t any room for growth, which affected both our members and employees.”

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 27.

Go to pec.coop for more information.

connie@thepicayune.com